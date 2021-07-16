Lutheran Health Network names new CEO

Scott Teffeteller was chosen as the next CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, the organization said July 14.

Mr. Teffeteller most recently was senior vice president and regional operating officer of Amita Health's Chicago metropolitan region, and helmed Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. He will begin his new role Aug. 16.

"As residents of Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities know, Lutheran Health Network is a special organization," Mr. Teffeteller said in a news release. "The network has a rich history and an exciting future — especially with the upcoming opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the joint venture with Acadia Healthcare to build a new behavioral health hospital. I'm excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across northeastern Indiana to bring these and other initiatives to fruition for patients across the region."

Before joining Amita, Mr. Teffeteller was president of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network's east region.

Lutheran Health Network is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.