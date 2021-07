Nina Hobcroft was named chief strategy officer of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System, the organization said July 7.

Ms. Hobcroft most recently served as vice president of strategy and business development at VCU Health. Before that, she was senior vice president of strategy and development for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's capital division.

She began her new role July 1.

Read more about Ms. Hobcroft here.