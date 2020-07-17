20 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Bob Cannon, current Barnes-Jewish Hospital president and group president of BJC HealthCare, will leave his role as hospital president, but will continue as group president of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

2. Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., named Chanda Chacón president and CEO.

3. Eric Conley became president of Froedtert Hospital and executive vice president of Froedtert Health.

4. Richelle Webb Dixon was tapped to serve as senior vice president and COO of Froedtert Hospital.

5. Gary-Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals named Matt Doyle president and CEO.

6. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital named David Grizzard CFO.

7. Medical City Plano (Texas) named Cameron Howard COO.

8. Butler (Pa.) Health System named Eric Huss CFO.

9. UAB Medicine in Birmingham, Ala., named Reid Jones CEO.

10. Ed Lovern was tapped to serve as health system president and CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes in Baltimore.

11. John Lynch, MD, CMO of St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital, will become president of the facility.

12. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named Amy Mansue CEO.

13. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather will leave her position to become CEO of BayHealth, a joint venture of UCSF Health in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

14. Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care named Nikki McGruder its first director of diversity and inclusion.

15. Kittson Healthcare in Hallock, Minn., named Gabriel Mooney CEO, according to the Kittson County Enterprise.

16. David Reis, PhD, is the new CIO of the University of Miami Health System.

17. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital named Holly Sanchez COO.

18. Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system.

19. Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee named Michael Stadler, MD, CMO and associate dean of clinical affairs.

20. Medical City Plano named Brad Stein CFO.

