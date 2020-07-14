UAB Medicine names new CEO

UAB Medicine in Birmingham, Ala., has named Reid Jones CEO.

Mr. Jones most recently served as COO of UAB Health System, a position he took in 2013, when it was created. He succeeds Will Ferniany, PhD, who will be CEO of the UAB Health System/Ascension St. Vincent's eight-hospital alliance and the UAB Health System Authority.

Before becoming COO of UAB Medicine, Mr. Jones was executive vice president and senior vice president of ambulatory services of the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation in Birmingham.

