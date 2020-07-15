Ed Lovern named CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes

Ed Lovern has been tapped to serve as health system president and CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes in Baltimore, effective July 20.

Since 2013, Mr. Lovern has served as COO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the 643-bed flagship of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

He previously was executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Piedmont Healthcare and held leadership positions at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Mr. Lovern earned a master's degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

