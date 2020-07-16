Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO leaving to helm UCSF Health-John Muir Health venture

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather will leave her position to become CEO of BayHealth, a joint venture between UCSF Health in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health, the hospital announced July 15.

Ms. Mather has helmed Sonoma Valley hospital for a decade.

During her tenure, the hospital made improvements in its physical plant, launched a successful campaign to raise money for a new outpatient diagnostic center and opened two specialist clinics in the city of Sonoma, according to the hospital.The hospital also achieved acute stroke-ready certification in the emergency department.

Ms. Mather will join BayHealth half-time on Sept. 1 and full-time on Jan. 1.

BayHealth is a joint venture development company based in Emeryville, Calif. It supports the UCSF Health-John Muir affiliation and the creation and operation of Canopy Health, an accountable care network.

