19 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since June 12:

1. Jennifer Bergersen was named CEO of Granite Hills Hospital in West Allis, Wis.

2. Toni Bishop-McWain, DNP-C, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3. Helen Boucher, MD, was appointed to a new joint position as interim dean for Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and chief academic officer for Tufts Medical Center's parent health system, Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

4. Walter Cathey was named regional chief executive of Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health.

5. Daniel Durand, MD, was chosen as the new chief clinical officer at Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.

6. Wade Ebersole was named COO of Haiku, Hawaii-based Maui Health.

7. Brian Keeley, president and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida, is retiring.

8. Mark Kline, MD, was named physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans.

9. Kevin Lenahan will serve as executive vice president and chief business and strategy officer at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

10. Greg Matis was named senior vice president and chief legal officer for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

11. Sheilah O'Halloran will serve as executive vice president and general counsel at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

12. Elmore Patterson will lead Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., and Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kan.

13. Amy Perry will serve as executive vice president of integrated care delivery and CEO of the hospital division at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

14. Steven Sheris, MD, will serve as executive vice president and chief physician executive at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

15. Angelo Sinopoli, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Prisma Health, will leave the Greenville, S.C.-based health system in October.

16. Nikki Sumpter will serve as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

17. Charles Vannoy, RN, was promoted to vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer of the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.

18. Blake Watts was named CEO of Piedmont Rockdale in Conyers, Ga.

19. John Whitlock Jr. was named CFO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.