Chief clinical officer to leave Prisma Health in October

Angelo Sinopoli, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Prisma Health, will leave the Greenville, S.C.-based health system Oct. 1, according to Prisma Health President and CEO Mark O'Halla.

In a message to employees, shared with Becker's, Mr. O'Halla said Dr. Sinopoli informed him of his plans to leave this month.

"Angelo has been a driving force for the creation of our organization, and the improvement of healthcare across our state and the country," the CEO wrote. "His vision for the future of health and his passion for innovation and quality has placed Prisma Health among the nation's value-based care leaders."

Dr. Sinopoli has served as chief clinical officer since 2016. He also was chair of the health system's internal medicine department and has served as a professor of medicine for Columbia-based University of South Carolina since 2003.

During his tenure at Prisma Health, he is credited with founding the Care Coordination Institute and developing the foundation for Prisma Health medical groups, among other accomplishments.

Mr. O'Halla said Dr. Sinopoli will stay active with national boards and committees focused on state and federal health policy.