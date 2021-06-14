LifeBridge names new chief clinical officer

Daniel Durand, MD, has been chosen as the new chief clinical officer at LifeBridge Health, the Baltimore-based health system said June 14.

Dr. Durand, who is chief innovation officer at the organization, will continue to serve as chair of the radiology department at the health system's Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Md. He will begin his new role July 1.

As chief clinical officer, Dr. Durand will focus on improvements in care cost and quality for the health system's value-based contracts (including its employee health plan), as well as on both patient and provider experience, health system officials said.

Many of Dr. Durand's chief innovation officer duties will be taken over by Pothik Chatterjee, executive director of innovation and research at LifeBridge.