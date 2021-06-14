Intermountain names chief legal officer

Greg Matis has been named senior vice president and chief legal officer for Intermountain Healthcare, the Salt Lake City-based health system said June 14.

Mr. Matis has been serving in the interim role since Doug Hammer retired in March. He will take over the position permanently June 14.

"I couldn't be happier that Greg is our new chief legal officer," Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain, said in a news release. "The combination of skill, experience and enthusiasm he brings to the table will take his team and the legal support they provide our company to new heights. I'm excited to see what they are able to accomplish under his leadership moving forward."

Mr. Matis brings three decades of experience as a healthcare attorney to his role.

Previously, he was outside counsel for Intermountain, before serving as senior counsel for the health system and its insurance arm, SelectHealth.

For the last eight years, he has served as deputy general counsel, and he has been a vice president at Intermountain since 2018.

Intermountain Healthcare is a 25-hospital health system.