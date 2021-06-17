Providence names regional chief executive of Covenant Health

Walter Cathey was named regional chief executive of Covenant Health, officials of the Lubbock, Texas-based health system said June 17.

Mr. Cathey is a 24-year veteran of Covenant Health, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Most recently, he served as chief executive of the Lubbock market for Covenant Health. He also has served as a rehabilitation aide, occupational therapist, executive director of rehabilitation and neuro services, vice president of Covenant Specialty Hospital, COO and CEO of Covenant Medical Center and president of operations.

Mr. Cathey will succeed Richard Parks, who is retiring.

Read more about Mr. Cathey here.