19 recent hospital, health system exec moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported on or after Dec. 4:

1. Jon Aquino was named COO of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare's Nevada and California markets.

2. Erin Bird, MD, was named CMO of AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas, Texas.

3. Ava Collins was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center campuses in Natick and Framingham, Mass., according to framinghamsource.com.

4. Laura Buczkowski was named senior vice president and CFO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

5. Erica DeBoer, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

6. Mitch Edgeworth was tapped as president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's TriStar division.

7. Mendy Goonan was tapped as chief patient experience officer of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.

8. James Houser was tapped as president of the Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania and the region's STAT MedEvac critical care air ambulance transport system.

9. Daryn Kumar was named president of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, both in San Francisco.

10. Jean Mixer, chief digital transformation officer and vice president of strategy at Boston Children's Hospital, is leaving her job at the hospital at the end of the year.

11. Matt Roberts, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., is resigning.

12. Amy Ross was promoted to senior vice president of strategic planning and service lines at UChicago Medicine, according to an announcement shared with Becker's Dec. 10.

13. Maria Ryan, PhD, CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., is stepping down from her role next year.

14. John Schwarz was named president of Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital.

15. Allison Suttle, MD, departed her role as CMO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

16. Jim Tavary resigned as president and CEO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital & Clinics.

17. Wilson Thomas was named CEO of Ochsner Health Center-Hancock in Bay St. Louis, Miss., according to news station WXXV.

18. Veronica Villalobos was named vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.

19. Angela Yochem was tapped as executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

