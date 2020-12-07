Prime names COO for Nevada, California markets

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare named Jon Aquino COO for its Region I, according to an internal memo shared with Becker's.

Mr. Aquino began his new role Nov. 30, according to the memo, sent by Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and corporate CMO of Prime.

Before joining Prime, Mr. Aquino served as CEO of for-profit hospital operator AHMC Healthcare's San Gabriel (Calif.) Valley Medical Center. He also was AHMC Healthcare's corporate chief quality and vice compliance officer.

Prime's Region I includes 18 hospitals in California and Nevada.

