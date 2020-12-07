HCA names TriStar Division president

Mitch Edgeworth was tapped as president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's TriStar division, the company said Dec. 7.

Mr. Edgeworth is chief administrative officer of the TriStar division. Previously, he was COO and then CEO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville. He also served as a regional vice president with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Resources, where he was responsible for 12 hospitals in Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas.

Mr. Edgeworth will begin his new job Jan. 4. He will be responsible for 17 hospitals and other sites serving communities in Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky, HCA said.

Mr. Edgeworth will replace Heather Rohan, BSN, RN, who is retiring.

