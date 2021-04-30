18 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since April 23:

1. Nick Arledge was named CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center.

2. Kathleen (Kat) Cartwright was chosen as human resources director of Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital.

3. Jeanette Filpi was appointed interim CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

4. Jason Golbin, DO, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

5. Alec Grabowski was tapped to serve as COO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J.

6. Margie Hale, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Upper Peninsula region.

7. Michelle Hereford, BSN, RN, was chosen as system chief nursing executive and the inaugural Ms. Ethel Morikis endowed chair in nursing leadership at Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

8. Sean McCallister's last day as CEO of Buffalo, Wyo.-based Johnson County Healthcare Center will be May 26.

9. Holly McCormack, MSN, was named CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H.

10. Marc Napp, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

11. Patricia Steeves O'Neil was appointed senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center.

12. Tashawna Otabil was named chief diversity officer at Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

13. Joseph Parra, MD, was named division chief medical officer of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

14. Michael Scherneck is retiring as president and CEO of Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

15. Steven Spencer, MD, was chosen as the inaugural chief medical officer of Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, N.C.

16. Marianna Stoneburner, MSN, RN, has been named vice president of patient care services and CNO of UPMC's St. Margaret hospital in Pittsburgh.

17. Britt Tabor left his position as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

18. James (Jim) Terwilliger has been tapped to serve as president of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, the Brighton, Mass.-based hospital said.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.