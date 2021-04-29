Southwest Health System names interim CEO

Jeanette Filpi has been appointed interim CEO of Southwest Health System, the Cortez, Colo.-based organization said April 29.

Ms. Filpi has three decades of hospital and health system experience, with strengths in leadership development, physician recruitment and new program development, according to Southwest Health.

Effective April 26, she took over for Rick Shrader, the CFO who stepped in as interim CEO until a longer term interim CEO could be chosen and brought on-site, according to Southwest Health.

Southwest Health operates Southwest Memorial Hospital and Southwest Medical Group. It is managed by Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp.

