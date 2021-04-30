Wyoming hospital CEO to step down May 26

Sean McCallister's last day as CEO of Buffalo, Wyo.-based Johnson County Healthcare Center will be May 26, Sheridan Media reported April 29.

Mr. McCallister announced his resignation earlier this year, attributing the decision to personal reasons and wanting to be closer to family, according to the report.

Mr. McCallister was named CEO of Johnson County Healthcare Center in February 2019.

Johnson County Healthcare Center includes a 25-bed critical access hospital, a medical clinic, nursing home and a home health and hospice department.

