Cleveland's University Hospitals names system chief nursing executive

Michelle Hereford, BSN, RN, was chosen as system chief nursing executive and the inaugural Ms. Ethel Morikis endowed chair in nursing leadership at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, the health system said April 29.

Ms. Hereford most recently served as system CNO, senior vice president and system post-acute care officer of Amita Health, a 19-hospital health system based in Chicago.

Ms. Hereford takes over for Jennifer Carpenter, who was interim system chief nursing executive.

University Hospitals said Ms. Carpenter will remain CNO of UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, MacDonald Women's Hospital and women and children's services.

