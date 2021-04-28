TriHealth names chief diversity officer

Tashawna Otabil was named chief diversity officer at Cincinnati-based TriHealth, according to an internal memo sent April 27 by President and CEO Mark Clement.

Ms. Otabil, executive director of TriHealth's managed care division, will also serve in the expanded role of vice president of managed care and diversity, said Mr. Clement.

Ms. Otabil succeeds Jeremiah Kirkland, who has been serving as interim TriHealth chief diversity officer.

Mr. Clement said Mr. Kirkland will focus on his new role as president and COO of TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital at Evendale (Ohio).

TriHealth is a six-hospital health system with more than 12,000 employees.

