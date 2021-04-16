15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since April 9:

1. Jan Cosby Adams, the longtime chief marketing officer of Warren-based Ascension Michigan, is leaving Ascension Michigan's parent company, St. Louis-based Ascension.

2. Tracy Downs, MD, was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity and community engagement officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

3. C. Brennan Fitzpatrick, MD, was chosen as the first chief medical officer of The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, Ind.

4. Loveland Hobson was chosen to serve as assistant vice president and administrator of Ballad Health's Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn.

5. David Holt is leaving his role as CEO of Western State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Lakewood, Wash., according to the Seattle Times.

6. Deborah Jones was named assistant CFO of St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston.

7. Steve Loveless is leaving his position as president of Billings, Mont.-based St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana.

8. Jennifer Mitzner was named executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

9. David Paugh was named CFO of Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, Ga.

10. Hollie Harris Phillips was chosen as the first female president and CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

11. Mardia Shands was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

12. Jyric Sims was appointed CEO of Medical City Plano (Texas) and its affiliate Medical City Frisco (Texas), according to Fort Worth Business Press.

13. Michelle Del Toro was named director of diversity and inclusion at Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General.

14. Maribel Torres, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

15. Mike Warren is retiring as president and CEO of Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

