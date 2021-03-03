15 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 22:

1. Marc Augsburger, BSN, was named CEO of Edgerton (Wis.) Hospital and Health Services.

2. Steve Baumert will retire June 30 as president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

3. Cristina Contreras was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in New York City.

4. Chad Couch, MD, was named president of Ballad Health's northeast market and CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

5. Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., submitted his resignation March 2.

6. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

7. Steve Gordon was named CEO of Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center, according to the News-Journal.

8. Anthony Houston was named CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health.

9. Ron Kloewer was named as the next CEO of Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa.

10. Sandra McGovern, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital.

11. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb., will retire in December.

12. Christopher Roker will serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in New York City.

13. Todd Salnas was named chief executive of the PeaceHealth Oregon network.

14. Hal Smith resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

15. David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, will retire in July.

