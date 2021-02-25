CHI Saint Joseph Health names new CEO

Anthony Houston was named CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health, effective April 5.

Mr. Houston, who will also serve as president of Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East, both in Lexington, brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

He currently is president and COO of CHI Memorial in Chattanooga, Tenn., which, like CHI Saint Joseph Health, is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Before taking on the COO role at CHI Memorial, Mr. Houston was president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Ark.

He earned a master's degree in health services administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati and is completing a doctorate in education in interdisciplinary leadership at Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University.

