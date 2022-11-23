14 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 18:

1. Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.

2. John Fairbaugh was named chief clinical information officer of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

3. Claudio Fort resigned as president and CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Amanda Vick, RN, was named acting president and CEO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services.

5. Brian Smith, president and COO of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, intends to retire Dec. 31.

6. Laura Harmon, DNP, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services of Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland.

7. Stephen Turkovich, MD, was named president of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

8. Maggie Bonko was named president of Horizon West Hospital in Winter Garden, Fla.

9. Trish Baise, DNP, RN, was selected as the first chief nursing executive of Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health.

10. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday.

11. Jay Noyes was named CFO of Price, Utah-based Castleview Hospital.

12. Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, is leaving her role as chief administrative officer of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. She will leave the position to become senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Omaha, Neb.-based Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

13. Holly Elliott was reappointed vice president of women's and children's services for HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division in Houston.

14. Ken Johnson resigned as president and CEO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.