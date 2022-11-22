Kaleida Health taps New York children's hospital president

Stephen Turkovich, MD, has been named president of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

Dr. Turkovich most recently served as chief medical officer of Oishei Children’s Hospital and Maternal & Child Health, according to a Nov. 18 news release from Buffalo-based Kaleida Health. He previously served the hospital as vice president and chief medical officer.



Dr. Turkovich succeeds Allegra Jaros, who will become president of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Wolfson Children's Hospital. Ms. Jaros will remain on board through the end of the year to aid in transition planning, the release said.