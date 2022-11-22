Geisinger CIO leaves for software company

John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, has left the health system for software company Workday, according to a HealthTech Magazine story.

Mr. Kravitz was CIO of Geisinger since 2009 and previously worked in that role for Allentown, Pa.-based Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Clarks Summit, Pa.-based Allied Services, per his LinkedIn profile. He had most recently helped steer Geisinger's cloud migration to Amazon Web Services.

Mike Angelakos, DrPh, is the interim CIO of Geisinger, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. He had been the associate CIO and chief technology officer since July 2021, and previously worked in IT leadership roles for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health for more than 17 years, according to his LinkedIn page.