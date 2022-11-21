Hospital chief administrative officer leaving UI Health Care

Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, is leaving her role as chief administrative officer of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Ms. Johnson-Carlson will leave University of Iowa Health Care early next year to become chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., according to a Nov. 17. Her last day in her current role is Jan. 11.

Ms. Johnson-Carlson was named chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children's Hospital in April 2020. Before that, she was vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs. Ms. Johnson-Carlson also served for a time as interim chief nurse executive at UI Hospitals and Clinics.