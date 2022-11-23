UPMC names chief clinical information officer

UPMC has named John Fairbaugh as the system's chief clinical information officer, effective Dec. 5.

In the new role for UPMC, Mr. Fairbaugh will ensure technology applications are supportive of clinical users and operations across the Pittsburgh-based system's 40 hospitals and 800 outpatient sites.

"I'm kind of the translator between the information technology leadership and the clinical leadership," Mr. Fairbaugh said of his new position in UPMC's announcement.

Mr. Fairbaugh is currently director of clinical and operational informatics and emergency services at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. A former paramedic, he has more than 21 years of experience in nursing, emergency medicine and informatics. He joined UPMC in 2002 as a nurse.

Mr. Fairbaugh will report to Maribeth McLaughlin, vice president and chief nurse executive of UPMC.