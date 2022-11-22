Bon Secours Mercy Health president sets retirement

Brian Smith, president and chief operating officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, has made plans to retire Dec. 31.

Mr. Smith has served the health system for 32 years, according to a Nov. 22 news release shared with Becker's. He spent 22 years in human resources roles at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio, including senior vice president of human resources. Mr. Smith spent nearly three years as the health system's chief operating officer before assuming the title of president in June 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his time with the health system, Mr. Smith led the development of the $63 million Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital, expanded the Toledo and Lorain markets and helped integrate Bon Secours with Mercy Health, the release said.