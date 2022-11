Price, Utah-based Castleview Hospital has named Jay Noyes as its CFO.

Mr. Noyes has worked at Castleview for 15 years as a financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. In this role, he was responsible for the finances of the 2015 emergency room and intensive care unit expansion, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the hospital.

Mr. Noyes began his new role Oct. 30.