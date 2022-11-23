Vermont hospital CEO resigns

Claudio Fort has resigned as president and CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Judi Fox, CFO and vice president of finance at Rutland Regional, has been selected as interim president and CEO.

"I have come to a personal decision that I need to make some definitive changes, which includes stepping down from my role as CEO to take some extended time off and focus on my health," Mr. Fort told staff, according to the release.

Mr. Fort has helmed Rutland Regional since April 2018. Before that, he served as CEO of North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt.

Ms. Fox has served as CFO of Rutland Regional the last six years.

Rutland Regional is a community hospital with more than 1,800 employees.