SSM Health hospital president to exit for new CEO role

Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland.

Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth, according to a Nov. 16 news release.

He will join CalvertHealth after serving as president of Good Samaritan since 2019. Before joining Good Samaritan, he was senior vice president of operations and president of North Brevard Medical Support for Parrish Healthcare in Titusville, Fla.

Mr. Bradford will begin his new role March 1, succeeding Dean Teague, who is retiring from CalvertHealth, according to the Rev. David Showers, CalvertHealth board chair.