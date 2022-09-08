12 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health systems executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 12 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since August:

1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities.

2. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health in August. He had served as CEO since November 2020.

3. Ben Raimer, MD, resigned as president of the University of Texas Medical Branch on Aug. 22. Charles Mouton, MD, executive vice president, provost and dean of the UTMB John Sealy School of Medicine, is serving as interim president.

4. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.

5. Mary Albers resigned as COO of Billings Clinic in August.

6. Lyndsey Green, RN, left his position as vice president of operations at Billings Clinic in August.

7. Joseph Cacchione, MD, is leaving his role as executive vice president of clinician and network services at St. Louis-based Ascension to join Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health as CEO. He begins the new position Sept. 6.

8. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down in August as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

9. Deborah Berini left her position as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center in August.

10. Paul Sternberg, MD, is stepping down from his roles of chief patient experience officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center and chief medical officer of Vanderbilt Medical Group.

11. Larry Gray stepped down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments.



12. Cathy Fraser left her role as chief human resources officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in August. She left the organization to pursue a new opportunity.