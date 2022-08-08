Texas hospital district CEO steps down for medical reasons

Larry Gray is stepping down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments, the Seminole Sentinel reported Aug. 6.

Mr. Gray, who has helmed Seminole Hospital District since July 2019, will continue in an advisory role, according to the report.

Maegen Garner, BSN, RN, who serves as chief clinical operations officer at Seminole Hospital District, was named interim CEO.

Seminole Hospital District includes Memorial Hospital as well as Memorial Health Care Center and Memorial Place Assisted Living.