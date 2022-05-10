10 recent hospital exec resignations, retirements

Several hospital and health system executives announced plans to step down from their positions or retire in the last month.

1. Richard Allen will retire from his position as CEO of the Palmdale Regional Medical Center in Palmdale, Calif.

2. Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital's CFO, Brandon Hughes, is resigning for another opportunity.

3. Catherine Gordon, MD, pediatrician-in-chief at Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital, has resigned six months after being appointed to the role amid attempts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to criminalize the care of transgender adolescents.

4. Quorum Health CEO Dan Slipkovich is accelerating his retirement and stepping down as the Brentwood, Tenn.-based health system's leader.

5. Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours' Richmond (Va.) market, left the health system April 29. He's joining York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health as COO.

6. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19. A national search is underway for the hospital's next CEO.

7. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

8. Philip Koovakada, MSN, left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health.

9. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

10. Augusta University Health System CFO Allen Butcher resigned April 20. He left the health system to pursue a new opportunity.