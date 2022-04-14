Texas hospital CEO exits, joins Orlando Health

Philip Koovakada, MSN, has left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health.

Mr. Koovakada, who served as CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital since December 2019, has been named senior vice president of Orlando Health southcentral region and president of Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla., according to an April 13 news release.

"Philip comes to us with an outstanding background with broad experience in acute and outpatient care, quality improvement, strategic development and operational/financial management," Orlando Health COO Jamal Hakim, MD, said. "He will be a dynamic, optimistic, forward-thinking leader, and I'm eager for him to join our team."

Mr. Koovakada will begin his new role April 18.