Tenet hospital CEO resigns amid service cuts

The CEO of MetroWest Medical Center has submitted her resignation as the hospital, owned by Tenet Healthcare, continues to scale back services, according to Framingham Source.

Ava Collins, CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center, submitted her resignation April 19, about one week after the hospital announced plans to end outpatient oncology services later this year. The hospital also recently eliminated live interpretation services and laid off an undisclosed number of employees, the MetroWest Daily News reported.

"I've made a difficult decision to leave the organization and thus have resigned from my position as chief executive officer at MWMC," Ms. Collins told the hospital's board April 19, according to Framingham Source. "I am committed to a smooth transition and will continue to lead MWMC over the next few weeks."

A national search is underway for the next CEO of MetroWest Medical Center, which includes two hospitals in Framingham and Natick, Mass.

Ms. Collins explained some of the hospital service cuts to the board on April 13.

"As we enhance our focus on behavioral health, cardiovascular services, surgical services, emergency services and women's health, we have made the decision to close outpatient medical oncology and radiation oncology, as well as sleep medicine services at MetroWest Medical Center," Ms. Collins wrote in a letter to the board, according to Framingham Source.

The services are being consolidated with those offered at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., which is also owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

MetroWest Medical Center leaders said a "minimal number of positions" were eliminated when the hospital ended live interpreter services. Workers affected by the layoffs can apply for open positions at the hospital, according to the MetroWest Daily News.