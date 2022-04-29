Texas Children's Hospital chief pediatrician resigns amid state's moves against transgender care 

Catherine Gordon, MD, pediatrician-in-chief at Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital has resigned six months after being appointed to the role amid attempts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to criminalize the care of transgender adolescents, Bloomberg reported April 28.

Dr. Gordon specializes in transgender care and recently published an article in the journal Pediatrics in support of transgender care of youth in Texas. A spokesperson for the hospital told Bloomberg the resignation was unrelated to Dr. Gordon's article, which the hospital "fully supports."

The hospital has named Lara Shekerdemian, MD, its new pediatrician-in-chief, in a series of leadership changes.

Huda Zoghbi MD, will serve in the newly created role of "research-in-chief," and Jeffrey Shilt, MD, as "community-in-chief," according to an April 28 news release from the hospital.