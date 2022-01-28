7 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last week:

1. Broward moves ahead with Florida hospital project, battles Baptist

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health's board voted Jan. 26 to move forward with plans for a 150-bed hospital in Sunrise.

2. Controversial $700M Chicago hospital approved

Chicago-based St. Anthony Hospital received approval from the city council to move to a new location in the city's south side, despite concerns from residents that it will gentrify the community and raise prices.

3. HCA to build 5 hospitals in Texas

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare will build five full-service hospitals in Texas, growing the state's total number of hospitals to 50.

4. Cleveland Clinic investing $1.3B in capital projects

Cleveland Clinic is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects in 2022, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an annual State of Clinic address Jan. 26. One of the projects is a New hospital in Mentor, Ohio, slated to open in 2023.

5. Methodist Health to build $200M Texas hospital

Dallas-based Methodist Health System is planning a 200,000-square-foot, $200 million hospital in Celina, Texas.

6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens $289M inpatient facility

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Jan. 26 opened its new inpatient hospital in King of Prussia, Pa.

7. ProHealth opens 4th hospital

Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care opened its fourth hospital in Mukwonago, Wis., on Jan. 24.