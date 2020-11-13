'That does not bode well for White House security': More than 130 Secret Service members quarantining

Sources familiar with agency staffing said more than 130 Secret Service officers are quarantining either due to testing positive for COVID-19 or close contact with infected co-workers, The Washington Post reports.

The outbreak has reached about 10 percent of the agency's core security team.

"Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic," a former senior Secret Service supervisor told The Washington Post. "That does not bode well for White House Security."

The Trump campaign made 10 stops between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, the last two days of the election. The stops Nov. 2 required five separate groups, each with 20 to several dozen officers. Sources who spoke with The Washington Post said they believe the outbreak is partially linked to these campaign stops. On Nov. 2, President-elect Joe Biden required smaller groups of Secret Service officers at two campaign stops.

The news comes as more people who attended the Trump campaign's election night viewing party test positive for COVID-19, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Judd Deere, White House spokesperson, told The Washington Post that the administration "takes every case seriously." A Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to the White House and will update the report as more information becomes available.

