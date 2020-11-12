Hospitalizations rise for 18th day; developmental disorders tied to 3x higher COVID-19 death risk — 4 updates

The U.S. recorded more than 65,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations Nov. 11, the 18th consecutive daily high in an expected series of new hospitalization peaks, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The nation also hit a daily COVID-19 case record Nov. 11, with more than 140,000 new confirmed infections, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The new tally marked the sixth new case record in eight days, according to The Washington Post.

Three more updates:

1. Widespread surveillance for both asymptomatic and symptomatic people is necessary to detect COVID-19, according to a study published Nov. 11 in The New England Journal of Medicine. During a 14-day supervised quarantine, 1,848 U.S. Marine Corps recruits ages 18-31 were monitored every day for symptoms. They were tested upon arrival, then on day seven and day 14. By the last day, 51 of the study participants tested positive for COVID-19. Most recruits were asymptomatic and none of the cases were detected through daily symptom monitoring.

2. COVID-19 patients with developmental disorders are three times more likely to die than patients without a disorder, according to an analysis of claims data for 467,773 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between April 1 and Aug. 31. Researchers said the findings could help inform who should receive early doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

3. Most states aren't prepared to distribute Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which is administered in two separate doses that must be stored at about minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to ProPublica's analysis of state government's distribution plans. Distribution will prove especially challenging for rural areas, which means geography may dictate who receives the first batch of the vaccine upon its approval, ProPublica said.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 10,403,737

Deaths: 241,809

Recovered: 3,997,175

Counts reflect data available as of 8:10 a.m. CST Nov. 12.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Nov. 12

'We are about to enter COVID hell': Experts warn of most dangerous surge yet

18 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 12

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.