Measles cases hit 23-year peak in 2019

The number of global measles cases hit 869,770 in 2019, marking a 23-year high, according to a joint analysis by the CDC and World Health Organization.

Global measles deaths have also increased nearly 50 percent since 2016. In 2019, the virus killed about 207,500 people.

Measles cases declined between 2000 and 2016 before increasing globally in 2017. The health agencies attribute the increase to poor vaccination rates among children.

To control and prevent measles outbreaks, vaccination coverage rates must be at 95 percent for the recommended two doses of the measles vaccine. In the last decade, these levels have remained at 84 percent to 85 percent.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Nov. 13

500 Georgia students in quarantine after 'super spreader' Halloween parties

Hospitalizations rise for 18th day; developmental disorders tied to 3x higher COVID-19 death risk — 4 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.