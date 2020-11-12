500 Georgia students in quarantine after 'super spreader' Halloween parties

Hundreds of middle and high school students in Walker County, Ga., attended two Halloween parties that led to a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting Lafayette High School to switch to a hybrid in-person/remote schedule, reports ABC affiliate WTVC.

At least 35 students within Walker County School District have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving at least 500 students quarantining as of Nov. 11. At Lafayette High School, which is part of the district, nine staff members were also out due to a confirmed case or close contact. The switch to a hybrid schedule is the first time the district has had to incorporate remote learning since the start of the pandemic.

The district updates COVID-19 reports weekly, with the last report from Nov. 6 stating there were eight positive cases and 87 students quarantining. The Walker County Association of Educators is now pressing for daily COVID reports amid the recent surge.

Within the last 14 days, cases in the county have increased more than 5 percent, according to WTVC. As of Nov. 11, there have been a total of 2,139 confirmed cases in Walker County, 47 deaths and 100 hospitalizations since March.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Nov. 12

'We are about to enter COVID hell': Experts warn of most dangerous surge yet

18 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 12

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.