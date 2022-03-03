9 donations of $25M or more to healthcare organizations

Nine gifts of $25 million or more have been made to healthcare organizations since the start of the new year, as reported on by Becker's.

1. Pediatric health system to create health equity institute with $25M gift

A $25 million gift will enable Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to launch a health equity institute.

2. Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M gift to support nursing workforce

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will use a "transformative" $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to fund initiatives that support its nursing workforce.

3. U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics gets $70M gift for patient care tower

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received a $70 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — which will go toward a new patient tower.

4. VCU receives $104M gift for liver treatment research

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University received a $104 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — to expand treatment options for liver and liver-related metabolic diseases through the new Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health.

5. PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

6. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $100M gift to establish cancer ecosystems project

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $100 million gift, creating the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, which is named after the donors.

7. UNC to create triple negative breast cancer center after $25M gift

The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., has received a record-setting $25 million donation to establish a center dedicated to triple negative breast cancer.

8. $25M gift launches cancer research institute at Dartmouth, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health received a $25 million gift from Dorothy Byrne of the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation to establish an interdisciplinary cancer research institute at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, the system said Jan. 19.

9. Memorial Sloan Kettering launches innovation fund after $100M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has created a fund to find more effective cancer treatments after receiving a $100 million gift from the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation.