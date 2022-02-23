Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M gift to support nursing workforce

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will use a "transformative" $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to fund initiatives that support its nursing workforce.

The gift will support nurse education, professional development and research programs, including an expansion of the hospital's new graduate RN residency and transition fellowship training programs, which prepare nurses for pediatric care; increased funding for its postdoctoral nursing fellowship; and sponsorship for nurse certification programs, such as trauma and neonatal, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

"This transformative gift allows us to invest in the education and advancement of nurses at every phase of their careers, whether they are new nursing graduates, mid-career RNs looking to transition to pediatric care, or experienced clinical workers who bring an incomparable wealth of knowledge and mentorship to the table," said Nancy Lee, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer and chief nursing officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "These investments are being made based on feedback we have received from nurses themselves, who have asked for more opportunities to learn and grow."

To learn more, click here.