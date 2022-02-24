Pediatric health system to create health equity institute with $25M gift

A $25 million gift will enable Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to launch a health equity institute.

The Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children's Health is named after philanthropist Alan Ginsburg and the Ginsburg Family Foundation. The institute aims to remove barriers to healthcare for children in medically underserved communities by collaborating with government, community and business leaders, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

"Part think-tank, part health-pilot incubator, the Ginsburg Institute will spur discovery and innovation to expand the health and well-being of children everywhere," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health.

Among the institute's undertakings will be efforts to identify and address the social determinants of health underlying preventable, noncommunicable conditions among children, such as asthma, obesity and diabetes.

"By treating the root cause of illness, our ultimate goal is to eliminate avoidable health issues and keep children healthy in the first place," said Kara Odom Walker, MD, executive vice president and chief population health officer of the pediatric health system.

