PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

The gift is from Peter Paulsen, a commercial property developer and investor, according to a Feb. 3 news release shared with Becker's. The expansion will be named after him as Peter H. Paulsen Pavilion, which will create a new emergency department and provide care for women, children and newborns.

Mr. Paulsen's donation is the largest in the system's history and goes toward the organization's Stronger Together campaign, the release said. Another $15.5 million has already been raised through the campaign.

"I am proud to be a lead donor to the Stronger Together campaign," Mr. Paulsen said. "My gift, along with the other $15.5 million already raised, help ensure PeaceHealth's continued innovation in best-in-class community-based healthcare. I was encouraged by early donors to this effort and hope others will join us. As the name implies, together, we can all help ensure that the people of northwest Washington have access to first-class care for years to come."