MSK Cancer Center launches innovation fund after $100M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has created a fund to find more effective cancer treatments after receiving a $100 million gift from the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation.

The initiative is called the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Presidential Innovation Fund, named after the donors, according to a Jan. 11 news release from MSK.

The fund will support cancer studies and provide guidance and funding for translational research.

"Over the past years, the Druckenmillers have made a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients at MSK and, by extension, the lives of people with cancer around the world," MSK President and CEO Craig Thompson, MD, said. "The MSK community is deeply grateful to the Druckenmiller family for their leadership and support of this crucial initiative, which will launch path-breaking research and clinical care efforts and bring hope to so many people with cancer. It is an honor to partner with them in this visionary endeavor."