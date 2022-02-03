Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $100M gift to establish cancer ecosystems project

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $100 million gift, creating the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, which is named after the donors.

The initiative will spur research on the factors that lead to cancer relapse, according to a Feb. 3 MSK news release.

"We are profoundly grateful to Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis for their generosity, which positions MSK to lead the next generation of advances in cancer research as we tackle the formidable challenge of metastasis," said Craig Thompson, MD, president and CEO of MSK. "The Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project will benefit countless people with cancer and generations to come with innovative new therapies and treatment options and offer hope where it has never existed before."

The couple has donated several times to the organization, including a $100 million gift to create the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Center for Molecular Oncology. Their donations have also established a chair in human oncology and pathogenesis and an initiative for women in science.