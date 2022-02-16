U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics gets $70M gift for patient care tower

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received a $70 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — which will go toward a new patient tower.

The gift is from the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, according to a university news release. The late Mr. Jacobson was a businessman, philanthropist and an alumnus of the university who created the foundation in 1976.

The new building will have single inpatient rooms, operating rooms, intensive care unit beds and will help solve capacity problems, the release stated. The tower is part of the university's 10-year revitalization plan.

"Richard Jacobson's commitment to the UI was extraordinary, and this latest and very generous gift on his behalf will allow our exceptional health care team to deliver the highest level of care to all Iowans," University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson stated.