10 recent gifts to healthcare organizations of $25M or more

Ten donations with price tags of $25 million or more have been made to healthcare organizations in the last couple of months, as reported by Becker's.

1. MacKenzie Scott donates $275M to Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has received a $275 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for its national office and 21 affiliates.

2. Massachusetts General Hospital receives $50M gift

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received a $50 million donation from the Lunder Foundation for healthcare education.

3. California hospital receives $50M gift for expansion

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian received a $50 million gift from the Sun Family Foundation, which will support the organization's expansion for new healthcare facilities, technology and treatment protocols.

4. U of Texas Southwestern receives $100M gift for school of public health

Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern will use a $100 million donation to endow and support its School of Public Health, the university said.

5. Pediatric health system to create health equity institute with $25M gift

A $25 million gift will enable Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to launch a health equity institute.

6. Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M gift to support nursing workforce

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will use a "transformative" $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to fund initiatives that support its nursing workforce.

7. U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics gets $70M gift for patient care tower

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received a $70 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — which will go toward a new patient tower.

8. VCU receives $104M gift for liver treatment research

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University received a $104 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — to expand treatment options for liver and liver-related metabolic diseases through the new Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health.

9. PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

10. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $100M gift to establish cancer ecosystems project

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $100 million gift, creating the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, which is named after the donors.